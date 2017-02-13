Ventura County May Oppose Plans To Add Roundabouts To State Highway

Ventura County may oppose some roundabouts proposed for a state highway in the region.

Caltrans is looking at using four roundabouts on Highway 126 between Santa Paula, and Fillmore as a means of reducing traffic speeds, and accidents on the highway.

But, some the City of Santa Paula and some residents are questioning the effectiveness of roundabouts, as opposed to adding stoplights. Some people say they are also concerned that the roundabouts could impact response times for first responders during an emergency. County supervisors will consider a proposal from board member Kelly Long Tuesday to go on the record with the state as opposing the plan.