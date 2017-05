KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on the emotional reunion of a Ventura County man who almost died when he was trapped in a burning car, and the person who saved him

It’s an incredible story of a Ventura County man being in exactly the right place at the right time to save a life.

Troy Martin was driving home from work in the middle of the night when he found a burning car which had just crashed into a ditch, leaving its driver stunned and trapped inside.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco was on hand at a Santa Paula fire station as Martin and the young man he rescued saw each other for the first time since the accident three months ago.