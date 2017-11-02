Ventura County Man Gets Jail Sentence For Supplying Heroin Which Led To Fatal Overdose Of Teen

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to serve two years in jail after entering a guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge for the drug overdose death of a teen.

Ventura County prosecutors say Ross Duncan Cumming of Thousand Oaks supplied heroin to a 16 year old high school boy who died from a drug overdose in September of 2016.

In addition to the jail sentence, and an extra year of supervision, the 20 year old was ordered to pay restitution for funeral and other expenses to the family of the teen who died.