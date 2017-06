A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 66 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Ventura County prosecutors say Lee Edward Payton of Ojai gave drugs and alcohol to his 15 year old victim before sexually assaulting her.

The 38 year old man was convicted of four separate counts related to the incident. Because Peyton had two prior felony convictions, it led to a longer sentence.