Ventura County Man Gets 13 Year Sentence For 2016 Auto Crash Which Kills One, Injures Two

A Ventura County man convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter for a traffic collision which left one person dead, and two seriously injured has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.

Prosecutors say David Andrade-Ruiz was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he lost control of his car on Highway 33 near Matilija Canyon Road. The vehicle smashed into the side of the road.

One man died, a second person was left paralyzed, and a third seriously injured in the January, 2016 crash. Investigators say the 23 year old Ojai man walked away from the burning vehicle, and denied to first responders he was involved in the crash.

