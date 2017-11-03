Ventura County Man Enters Guilty Plea To First Degree Murder Charge For 2014 Slaying

A Ventura County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting he was guilty of a 2014 murder in Santa Paula.

David Hernandez entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder, and using a gun charges in the slaying of Hector Alamillo at a Santa Paula home.

Prosecutors say the 43 year old man fled the area after the killing, and hid in the Mojave desert for a few days. He returned to Ventura County, and was arrested following a standoff at a Ventura motel.

He’ll be formally sentenced in January, but as a result of the plea the sentence is expected to be 50 years to life in state prison.