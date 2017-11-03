Ventura County Man Enters Guilty Plea To First Degree Murder Charge For 2014 Slaying

By ;ance orozco 4 hours ago

A Ventura County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting he was guilty of a 2014 murder in Santa Paula.

David Hernandez entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder, and using a gun charges in the slaying of Hector Alamillo at a Santa Paula home.

Prosecutors say the 43 year old man fled the area after the killing, and hid in the Mojave desert for a few days. He returned to Ventura County, and was arrested following a standoff at a Ventura motel.

He’ll be formally sentenced in January, but as a result of the plea the sentence is expected to be 50 years to life in state prison.

Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping, Murder In Ventura County; Expected To Get Life Sentence

By Sep 12, 2017

A Ventura County man is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to kidnapping one woman, and murdering a second.

Andres Rodriguez had been charged a series of crimes leading to the July, 2013 slaying of Angela Bryant of Santa Paula. The Oxnard man killed Bryant because he believed she had stolen some items from her.

An accomplice in the crimes, Melissa Salazar of Santa Paula, pled guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges, and is expected to get a 20 year prison sentence.