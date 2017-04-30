Ventura County Man Dies In What's Believed To Be Fishing Accident

A Ventura County man is being identified as the victim of what’s thought to be a fishing accident in the San Bernardino County mountains.

An empty boat was found near the south shore of Lake Arrowhead Saturday morning. A short time later, the body of Barry Boatman was found in the water. The 59 year old Camarillo man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death, but it’s believed he fell out of the boat. An autopsy is pending.