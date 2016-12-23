Ventura County Man Accused Of Sexually Explicit Conversations With Teens; Detectives ID 12 Victims

Detectives arrested a Conejo Valley man they say was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with a dozen juveniles.

Investigators say in July of 2015, they discovered someone was posing as a 17 year old boy to have conversations with other teenagers. Working with the FBI, they identified Matthew David Myers of Oak Park as a suspect. They say the 39 year old man was already a convicted sexual offender. They served search warrants, and reviewed some 30,000 Facebook postings before this week’s arrest at Myers workplace in Pasadena.

He’s being held in lieu of a million dollars bail, and state parole officers placed a no bail hold on him for parole violations.