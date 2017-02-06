Ventura County To Look At Oil Pipeline Regulation Issue

By 51 minutes ago
  • Crews clean up oil from a 2015 oil pipeline spill near Somis
    Crews clean up oil from a 2015 oil pipeline spill near Somis

How involved should Ventura County be in dealing with the regulation of hundreds of miles of major oil pipelines in the county?

County Supervisors are set to look at the question Tuesday.

The Ventura County Grand Jury says the county should be more involved, having county staff prepare an annual report on the oversight of the pipelines. County planner say while that’s possible, the county only plays a sidebar role, with state and federal agencies bearing the primary responsibilities for regulation.

During the last six years, there have been seven significant pipeline spills in the county of five barrels of oil or more. The largest was a June, 2016 accident in Ventura’s foothills which released about 700 barrels of oil. The cause of that accident is still under investigation.

There are more than 370 miles of oil pipelines in the county.

Tags: 
OIL PIPELINES
oil spills
VENTURA OIL SPILL

Related Content

Report By UC Santa Barbara Researchers Provides New Look At Spread Of Oil From Ocean Spills

By Dec 21, 2016
(NOAA Photo)

It was a deadly explosion and oil spill which created massive environmental problems.

While the Deepwater Horizon accident in the Gulf of Mexico happened more than six years ago, researchers are still trying to fully assess its impacts on the ocean.

Some UC Santa Barbara researchers have been involved in efforts to determine the ongoing extent of the damage, and have just published their research on their findings.