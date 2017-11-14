Ventura County Getting New Head Of Library System

By 1 hour ago

Ventura County is getting a new head of its library system, but it’s someone who is already a familiar face in the county.

The county is promoting Deputy Library Director Nancy Schram to the Director’s post. She’s been Deputy Director since 2016. Before that, she had nearly two decades of experience at libraries in Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles.

Schram was selected after a nationwide search, with more than 80 applicants.

She is filling the vacancy being created by next month’s retirement of Jackie Griffin, who headed the system for 15 years. Griffin helped guide the system through innovations like adding internet connectivity, 3-D printers, and helped with the creation of a library foundation.

Tags: 
library
cal coast news

Related Content

South Coast Library Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Its Own Book

By Jun 8, 2017

A South Coast library is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a unique way.

Some Santa Barbara Library boosters thought what better way to celebrate than with the library’s own book.

New Mobile App Gives Users Instant Access To Library On South Coast

By Oct 9, 2017
Photo by Ventura County Library/Pixabay

There’s a new way to get instant access to a library on the South Coast. 

The Ventura County Library has launched the MyVCLib mobile app. This free app delivers the library catalog along with account services such as the catalog search, holds and renewals. Plus, downloadable book and online resource apps are integrated for access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, language learning, movies and music.