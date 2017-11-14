Ventura County Getting New Head Of Library System

Ventura County is getting a new head of its library system, but it’s someone who is already a familiar face in the county.

The county is promoting Deputy Library Director Nancy Schram to the Director’s post. She’s been Deputy Director since 2016. Before that, she had nearly two decades of experience at libraries in Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles.

Schram was selected after a nationwide search, with more than 80 applicants.

She is filling the vacancy being created by next month’s retirement of Jackie Griffin, who headed the system for 15 years. Griffin helped guide the system through innovations like adding internet connectivity, 3-D printers, and helped with the creation of a library foundation.