Ventura County Doctor Headed To Jail For Drug Sales

Prosecutors say a Ventura County doctor is headed to jail for selling drugs to people who didn’t legitimately need them.

The prosecutors say Dr. William Matzer admitted selling opiates to some patients from his Simi Valley office in 2013 and 2014. They noted that one of his patients died from an overdose of multiple drugs. The 58 year old doctor was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, five years probation, and ordered to do 250 hours of community service.

Matzer surrendered his license to prescribe drugs, and his medical license is under review by the state medical board.