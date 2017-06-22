Ventura County Doctor Faces Potential Loss Of License, Jail Time Over Drug Charge

Ventura County prosecutors say a doctor has lost his ability to prescribe controlled substances, and could face jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of illegal prescribing a controlled substance.

Dr. William Matzner’s medical license is also under review. Prosecutors say the Simi Valley based physician was selling oxycodone from his office.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit.

The 58 year old doctor could face up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced in August.

Tags: 
prescription drugs
drug task force

