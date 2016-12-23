Ventura County Doctor Arrested Following Prescription Drug Abuse Investigation

A Ventura County doctor is facing criminal charges after undercover narcotics detectives say he was writing prescriptions for painkillers without doing actual examinations.

In February, investigators with Ventura County’s Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit, and the Ventura Police Department opened an investigation into prescription drugs turning up on the streets of Oxnard and Ventura. Detectives say their investigation led them to Dr. Paul Duran, a doctor from Los Angeles with an office in Thousand Oaks.

Undercover officers say they received multiple prescriptions for drugs like Xanax and Adderall without any type of a formal examination.

Detectives served search warrants this week at two locations, and arrested Duran. They say the 50 year old doctor surrendered his license to prescribe prescriptions.