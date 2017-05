A Ventura County dentist has been sentenced to a year in county jail after prosecutors say he pled guilty to starting fires in the offices of some of his competitors.

Leopold Weinstein of Moorpark had entered gilty to three arson counts stemming from fires at some Camarillo dentists offices in 2014 and 2015.

The 65 year old Moorpark man was also placed on probation, and ordered to pay restitution to the victims.