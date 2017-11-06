Ventura County To Consider Proposal To Help Create Non-Profit Health Care, Community Services Center

A proposal to create a one-stop center in Ventura County which would include medical and dental care through a free clinic, as well as the services of more than a dozen other non-profits could get final approval this week.

Ventura County supervisors are set to consider a proposal Tuesday to lease a former county building complex in Simi Valley to the Free Clinic of Simi Valley.

The 14,000 square foot building on the 2000 block of Royal Avenue has been vacant for more than a year, after county agencies using the complex moved to a larger, consolidated facility. The proposal calls for the Clinic to pay $100 for the lease, but then to invest $1.25 million dollars in improving the 45 year old building.

Plans call for creating four medical exam rooms, six medical exam rooms, and a number of related facilities. About half of the building’s footprint would then be home to other non-profits serving the