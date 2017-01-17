Ventura County Community Looks At Folding Fire Department, Contracting With County

A Ventura County community is looking at shutting down it more than century old fire department, and contracting with the county fire department to provide protection.

The Santa Paula City Council Tuesday night will look a proposal from the Fire Chief to consider using the Ventura County Fire Department in the city. In a staff report, officials say they anticipate the city won’t receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding they’ve received in the past which were critical in keeping the 15 person department fully staffed.

The report suggests that the city can have the same level of service at a lower cost by contracting with the county. It says qualified existing fire department members would receive the opportunity to join the county agency.

santa paula
fire department

