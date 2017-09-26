Ventura County Community Hit By Double Murder

A tiny Ventura County community has been rocked by a double murder.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives confirmed a man and woman in Piru were murder victims. Deputies were called to a home on the 4000 block of Citrus View Drive Monday afternoon by a concerned family member.

They found the bodies of a 64 year old man, and a 57 year old woman.

Investigators aren’t talking about the cause of death, or what they think may have happened. The names of the victims haven’t been released. Officials won't say what the relationship of the two was, but confirm they both lived in the home.