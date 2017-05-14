Vandalism At Central Coast High School Called Hate Crime

Detectives are investigating what they are calling a hate crime at a Central Coast high school.

Officials at Templeton High School discovered yesterday morning that someone had put a garden hose in the gym, flooding the building and causing thousands of dollars in damage to the gym floor.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the school found a swastika as well as racial slurs written on several windows at the school. Detectives say because it’s a hate crime incident, they’ve notified the FBI for possible assistance.