Unemployment Rate Drops For South And Central Coasts

There’s some good news on the job front for the South and Central Coasts. The California Employment Development Department is reporting a dip in unemployment numbers.

For Ventura County, the jobless rate was 4.2% in October, down from 4.7% in September. The percentage of people unemployed in Santa Barbara County was 3.8% in October, decreasing from 4.1% a month earlier. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the unemployment rate was 3.2% last month, falling from 3.6% in September.

The state’s jobless rate also dipped, reaching 4.9% in October while adding nearly 32,000 jobs.