Unemployment Rate Drops For South And Central Coasts

By 49 minutes ago

There’s some good news on the job front for the South and Central Coasts. The California Employment Development Department is reporting a dip in unemployment numbers.

For Ventura County, the jobless rate was 4.2% in October, down from 4.7% in September. The percentage of people unemployed in Santa Barbara County was 3.8% in October, decreasing from 4.1% a month earlier. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the unemployment rate was 3.2% last month, falling from 3.6% in September.

The state’s jobless rate also dipped, reaching 4.9% in October while adding nearly 32,000 jobs.

