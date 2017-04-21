Unemployment Hits Lowest Level Statewide Since 2006; Drops In Region As Well

There’s good news about the unemployment picture statewide, and on the Central and South Coasts.

California’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in March, the first time it’s been below 5% since 2006.

The jobless rate also dropped in our region. Ventura County went from 4.7% in February, to 4.6% in March. Santa Barbara County took an even bigger drop, with the unemployment rate dipping from 5.5% to 5.2%. San Luis Obispo County’s numbers also dropped, with a 3.9% jobless rate in February, and 3.8% in March.