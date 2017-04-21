Unemployment Hits Lowest Level Statewide Since 2006; Drops In Region As Well

By 1 hour ago

There’s good news about the unemployment picture statewide, and on the Central and South Coasts.

California’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in March, the first time it’s been below 5% since 2006.

The jobless rate also dropped in our region. Ventura County went from 4.7% in February, to 4.6% in March. Santa Barbara County took an even bigger drop, with the unemployment rate dipping from 5.5% to 5.2%. San Luis Obispo County’s numbers also dropped, with a 3.9% jobless rate in February, and 3.8% in March.

Tags: 
unemployment

Related Content

Unemployment Rates Fall On South And Central Coasts

By Mar 25, 2017

There’s some good news about the job market for the South and Central Coasts. Unemployment is falling.

The California Employment Development Department is reporting that the jobless rate in Ventura County was 4.7% in February, down from 5.1% in January. For Santa Barbara County, the unemployment rate was 5.5% last month, dipping 0.5% percent from a month earlier. And, the percentage of people unemployed in San Luis Obispo County was 3.9% last month, decreasing from 4.3% in January. Employers on the South and Central Coasts have added more than 15,000 jobs in the past year.

Unemployment Dips On Central And South Coasts

By Oct 21, 2016

Just released statistics show a drop in the unemployment numbers for the Central and South Coasts.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate dipped from 5.7% in August to 5.5% in September. Santa Barbara County’s unemployment dropped month to month from 4.8% to 4.6%. And, San Luis Obispo County had the lowest unemployment rate in the Tri-Counties, going from 4.5% in August to 4.2% in September.

The state added 30,000 jobs in September, the eighth straight month of job growth. California’s month to month unemployment rate held steady at 5.5%