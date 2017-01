A South Coast astrophysicist has received one of the highest honors in the field.

UC Santa Barbara researcher Lars Bildsten has been named the winner of the 2017 Danni Heineman Prize for Astrophysics. Bildsten is Director of UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretic Physics.

In receiving the award, he’s being honored for his work into the physics of stellar structure, evolution, and explosions. The award is jointly presented by the American Institute of Physics, and the American Astronomical Society.