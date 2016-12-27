Two South Coast Women Credited With Helping To Save Lives Of Traffic Accident Victims

Two South Coast women are being credited with helping to save the lives of three men in a traffic accident.

Emily Elmerick and Sydney Antles of Goleta were headed to Fresno on Highway 41 Monday when they saw a pickup truck veer off the highway , and plunge upside down into a canal. The CHP says the two 19 year old woman stopped, with Antles plunging into the water to help the men, while Elmerick called 911.

Other drivers stopped and helped flip over the truck. All three men escaped with minor injuries.