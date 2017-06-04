Two Dead Following Plane Crash In Ventura County

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a plane crash in eastern Ventura County which left two people dead

Federal investigators are trying to figure out what led to a weekend plane crash in Ventura County which left two people dead.

A light plane plummeted out of the sky in eastern Ventura County, barely missing a house. The accident happened at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon, on the 2700 block of Marvella Court in the Santa Rosa Valley.

The plane crashed nose first into a horse corral.

Steve Swindle, with the Ventura County Fire Department, says no one on the ground was hurt. Residents put out a fire in the wreckage before firefighters reached the scene. Swindle says there was nothing they could do for the two men on board the aircraft.

The victim’s names haven’t been released yet. There's no word yet on the plane's flight plans.