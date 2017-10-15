Two Dead And Several Shootings In One South Coast City

By 10 hours ago

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men and several overnight shootings in one South Coast city.

Oxnard Police say one is a deadly shooting and the other is a suspicious death.

Officials say just after 10 Saturday night, officers responded to the 3300 block of Merced Place for a report of shots fired. They found an unresponsive man who had been struck by gunfire lying in the roadway. He was declared dead at the scene.

Then, just before 3 am Sunday, police officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 1300 block of Azalea Street. They located an unresponsive 27-year-old man in the south alley and he was declared dead, but authorities were unable to find any significant injuries.

Two more shootings were reported, leaving a 20-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not known if the four shootings are related.

