Two Arrested For 2016 Murder In Ventura County

An investigation into a December, 2016 murder on the South Coast led to the arrest of two suspects in the killing.

Giovanni Vega was shot to death last December 8th, on the 200 block of West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard in what investigators say was a gang related killing.

Detectives identified two Oxnard men as suspects, 23 year old Joseph Minister, and 24 year old Christopher Arevalo. Arevalo had fled the area after the murder, but recently was located in Farmington, New Mexico.

An FBI SWAT team arrested him over the weekend. Also over the weekend, detectives arrested Minister at his Oxnard home. Both men are being held on murder charges.