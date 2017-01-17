Trio Of Potentially Major Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

Forecasters say we should get ready for a string of significant storms which are heading our way, which could bring more than four inches of rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The first in the trio of systems will arrive Wednesday night. It’s expected to drop between a half inch and inch of rain in coastal and inland areas, with up to two inches in the foothills and mountains, with most of the rain coming Thursday morning.

The second storm could come Thursday night, dropping one to two inches of rain on the coast and inland, and more for the valleys and mountains. The second storm is expected to clear by midday Saturday. Then, the third, and potentially the most powerful storm will come Sunday night into Monday.

Forecasters say the bottom line is to be prepared for potentially wet conditions from Thursday through Monday.