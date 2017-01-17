Trio Of Potentially Major Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

By 45 minutes ago

Forecasters say we should get ready for a string of significant storms which are heading our way, which could bring more than four inches of rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The first in the trio of systems will arrive Wednesday night. It’s expected to drop between a half inch and inch of rain in coastal and inland areas, with up to two inches in the foothills and mountains, with most of the rain coming Thursday morning.

The second storm could come Thursday night, dropping one to two inches of rain on the coast and inland, and more for the valleys and mountains. The second storm is expected to clear by midday Saturday. Then, the third, and potentially the most powerful storm will come Sunday night into Monday.

Forecasters say the bottom line is to be prepared for potentially wet conditions from Thursday through Monday.

Tags: 
rainfall
storm
storm water

Related Content

Storm Soaks South, Central Coasts

By Jan 7, 2017

The South and Central Coasts are being soaked as a storm brings wet weather to the region throughout the weekend.

Ventura County experiences heavy rain on Saturday. By the afternoon, the heavy rain shifts to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"The low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska is really helping stream this moisture up across California," National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Thompson said. "You might have heard the term, 'the Atmospheric River.' That's what this is.  And, so, you have these sort of patterns set up -- gets you rain all up and down the state of California."

Winter Storm Drenches South, Central Coasts

By Dec 24, 2016

Rain tapered off after a cold storm drenched the South and Central Coasts and caused problems on the roadways. 

The storm that started Friday and continued into Saturday morning brought considerable rainfall to the region.

"Some of the interior areas got anywhere from about a half inch to an inch whereas coastal and mountain areas generally saw between one and two inches, with locally up to two and a half inches," National Weather Service Meteorologist Robbie Munroe said.