Trio Of Men Accused Of Stealing, Selling $300,000 Worth Of Avocados On South Coast

By 4 hours ago

It doesn’t sound like a major crime. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three men on grand theft charges related to the theft, and sale of avocados.

But, investigators say the three Ventura County man who worked for a produce company were stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of avocados from a ripening facility near Camarillo, and selling them.

Mission Produce estimates the loss at $300,000. The detectives say it’s possible customers buying the avocados from the men thought they were buying them from Mission Produce, instead of from men pocketing the money.

Tags: 
avocado crops
AGRICULTURE
cal coast news

Related Content

Tiny Insect Posing New Threat To Avocado Crops On Central, South Coasts

By Jan 9, 2017
(Photo by Sonya Fernandez, UCSB)

It’s one of the premiere agricultural crops in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

But, a tiny insect that’s native to Southeast Asia is posing a new threat to the region’s avocado industry. Paul Van Leer is a Santa Barbara County avocado rancher, and has been growing the fruit on the Gaviota coastline for more than three decades. He says they’re worried about the threat from this new to the region intruder, the Six Legged Asian Shot Hole Borers.

New Agricultural Groundwater Exchange On South Coast Intended To Improve Conservation

By Jun 14, 2017

The drought has led to the creation of a unique type of water exchange on the South Coast which may ultimately encourage conservation,

It’s a water market, which will allow farmers, and potentially other water users in parts of Ventura County to buy and sell groundwater.