Trio Of Men Accused Of Stealing, Selling $300,000 Worth Of Avocados On South Coast

It doesn’t sound like a major crime. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three men on grand theft charges related to the theft, and sale of avocados.

But, investigators say the three Ventura County man who worked for a produce company were stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of avocados from a ripening facility near Camarillo, and selling them.

Mission Produce estimates the loss at $300,000. The detectives say it’s possible customers buying the avocados from the men thought they were buying them from Mission Produce, instead of from men pocketing the money.