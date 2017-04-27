Traffic Stop By Officer In Ventura County Leads To Seizure Of 150,000 Doses Of Methamphetamine

By 1 minute ago
  • An estimated 40 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during what started as a routine traffic stop in Ventura County
    An estimated 40 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during what started as a routine traffic stop in Ventura County
    (VCSO Photo)

A traffic stop on the South Coast has led to a massive drug bust, with more than a hundred thousand doses of methamphetamine seized.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car Saturday night near Rose Avenue and Ives Avenue in Oxnard for a possible traffic violation. The deputy says they discovered Daniel Sanchez of Poway was driving with an expired license.

The officer aided by Oxnard Police then searched the car.

They say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine, which is more than 150,000 individual doses. The potential street value of the meth was more than $1.8 million dollars. The 53 year old man was arrested for possession for sale of methamphetamine.

Tags: 
drug buest
methamphetamine
cal coast news

Related Content

Joint Simi Valley Police-DEA Investigation Nets 24 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

By May 25, 2016
(Simi Valley Police Department Photo)

A joint DEA-Simi Valley Police investigation led to the seizure of more than 24 pounds of methamphetamine, and four arrests.

The investigation is still underway, but narcotics detectives have been working on the case for several weeks. Simi Valley Police say it was a drug dealing operation involving people from Los Angeles and Kern Counties who were importing drugs into Ventura County.