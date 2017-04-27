Traffic Stop By Officer In Ventura County Leads To Seizure Of 150,000 Doses Of Methamphetamine

A traffic stop on the South Coast has led to a massive drug bust, with more than a hundred thousand doses of methamphetamine seized.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car Saturday night near Rose Avenue and Ives Avenue in Oxnard for a possible traffic violation. The deputy says they discovered Daniel Sanchez of Poway was driving with an expired license.

The officer aided by Oxnard Police then searched the car.

They say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine, which is more than 150,000 individual doses. The potential street value of the meth was more than $1.8 million dollars. The 53 year old man was arrested for possession for sale of methamphetamine.