Top Stories: Trump's Criticisms; MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Winners

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Challenges Cabinet Member's IQ, Fights Senator He Needs. What Is Going On?

-- EPA Vows To Speed Cleanup Of Toxic Superfund Sites Despite Funding Drop.

-- Here Are The 2017 MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Winners.

And here are more early headlines:

More Winds Could Fan Northern California Fires. (SFGate.com)

Catalonia Leader Falls Short Of Independence Call. (New York Times)

Supreme Court Dismisses 1 Of 2 Travel Ban Cases. (USA Today)

Trump To Talk Taxes In Pennsylvania Visit Today. (PennLive.com)

Presidential Ballot Counting Underway In Liberia. (Bloomberg)

Trudeau To Push NAFTA Talks During White House Visit. (Reuters)

Las Vegas Golden Knights Open At Home Honoring 1st Responders. (ESPN)

