Three Dead, Three Hurt As A Result Of SUV Crash On South Coast

The death toll is now up to three in an SUV crash on the South Coast, while another three people were injured.

A SUV headed south on Harbor Boulevard near Wooley Road in Oxnard at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday jumped the center divider, and slammed into a palm tree.

Two teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died at a hospital. A fourth teen suffered critical injuries, while two others escaped with minor injuries.

Oxnard Police are trying to determine what led to the crash, but investigators say it’s possible alcohol and speed were factors.