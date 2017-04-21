Teen Fatally Injured In Traffic Accident At South Coast Campground

Tragedy has hit a camping trip on the South Coast.

A woman and three of her children were driving in a van at the Lake Casitas Campground Friday morning when it suddenly veered off the road. It rolled down a hillside, throwing one of the children out of the van.

The 14 year old girl was seriously injured, and died a short time later at a hospital. The mother, and two other children were treated for minor injuries. The CHP is trying to determine what led to the accident.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.