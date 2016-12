KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a new control center and lab for a state of the art wastewater recycling system which serves parts of Ventura County

The drought is prompting us to take a closer look at where we get our water, and how we can better reuse it.

A new state of the art facility which officially opened this week in Ventura County will help the county better manage its wastewater treatment facilities, as well as monitor water quality.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco has the story, from Moorpark.