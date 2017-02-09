Suspect Who Rammed Police Unit, Two Other Vehicles In Wild Ventura County Car Chase Identified

Authorities are now identifying a man police say was a drug dealer who led officers on a wild car chase in Ventura County, in which he smashed into a police vehicle.

Simi Valley Police detectives tried to arrest Jose Flores yesterday afternoon in a supermarket parking lot on the 3600 block of Cochran Street. The Pacoima man refused to surrender, and rammed into a police unit which was trying to block his car. It led to a chase through some nearby neighborhoods.

Flores then returned to Cochran Street, where he smashed into two vehicles at a busy intersection at Cochran and Colonial Way.

After a brief struggle, Flores was taken into custody. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, and drug sales. Despite all the collisions, no one was seriously injured.