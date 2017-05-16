Study Commissioned By South Coast Airport Shows Positive Regional Economic Impacts

A study commissioned by a South Coast airport shows that it’s a major contributor to the region’s economy. Santa Barbara Airport had UC Santa Barbara researchers look at the role the facility plays in the area’s economic vitality.

The report shows that it has a more than $200 million dollar annual economic impact. It says airport businesses spent more than $60 million dollars in salaries and purchases of goods. More than $40 million dollars in tourism benefits come through people arriving at the airport.

The economic benefits are expected to increase with both United and American Airlines adding service to the airport this summer.