Study Commissioned By South Coast Airport Shows Positive Regional Economic Impacts

By 4 hours ago

A study commissioned by a South Coast airport shows that it’s a major contributor to the region’s economy. Santa Barbara Airport had UC Santa Barbara researchers look at the role the facility plays in the area’s economic vitality.

The report shows that it has a more than $200 million dollar annual economic impact. It says airport businesses spent more than $60 million dollars in salaries and purchases of goods. More than $40 million dollars in tourism benefits come through people arriving at the airport.

The economic benefits are expected to increase with both United and American Airlines adding service to the airport this summer.

Related Content

Santa Barbara Airport, Highway 101 Reopen; But Flooding Issues Persist As Storm Tapers Off

By Feb 18, 2017
Photo by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

A South Coast airport and a major highway reopens, but some flooding issues persist as the storm tapers off on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Airport -- that had to shut down Saturday afternoon because part of its main runway flooded -- has reopened. Officials say runways were reopened to all aircraft at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but travelers are warned that standing water is still an issue on roads leading to the airport.

A portion of Highway 101 on the South Coast, which was closed for more than six hours by storm flooding on Friday afternoon, is finally open.