Students From Southern California Come To South Coast For Robotics Competition

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a robotics competition on the South Coast that attracted students from throughout Southern California.

Robots built by middle and high school students compete on the South Coast.

This VEX Robotics competition that involved about 200 students from across Southern California took place Saturday at the Ventura County Office of Education Conference and Educational Services Center in Camarillo.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Margalit from La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks says this is her first year on the robotics team.

"I just learned about mostly mechanics -- how different gears and motors. Just how everything works together and to create a whole robot," she said

The competition was played on a 12-by-12-foot square field, and the goal was to use the robots to stack as many cones as possible.