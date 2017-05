KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a student sit-in staged at the UC Santa Barbara Chancellor's office.

Students at UC Santa Barbara have wrapped up a sit-in at the office of Chancellor Henry Yang.

It lasted from around 9 p.m. Wednesday night until about 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The students were demanding more resources for sexual assault victims, and were also upset with the way current sexual assault cases had been handled.

The sit-in had also been streaming on Facebook Live during the gathering.