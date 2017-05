Parts of the South Coast were rocked by a series of small earthquakes Tuesday night.

A magnitude 4.1 quake happened at 9:42 p.m. in the ocean off the Southern Santa Barbara County coastline, and it was followed by a 3.1 less than a minute later.

Within the next hour, there were three smaller quakes, including a magnitude 2.2, a 2.1, and a 1.8. All of the quakes were centered in the ocean about eight miles west of Isla Vista. No injuries or damage was reported.