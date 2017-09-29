String Of Brush Fires Reported In Northern Santa Barbara County; Some Structures Threatened

Santa Barbara County firefighters are battling a string of brush fires in the northern part of the county. The fires began at around 2 p.m. Friday near La Purisima, and Rucker Roads near Lompoc.

Some of the larger fires are reported to be threatening structures, prompting Santa Barbara County to issues some evacuation orders. An evacuation order has been issued from Rucker Road east to Harris Grade. It also extends north to La Purisma and Cebada Canyon, including North Mission Hills and La Purisma Mission.

Air tankers and helicopters have been called in to help battle the flames.