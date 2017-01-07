Storm Soaks South, Central Coasts

The South and Central Coasts are being soaked as a storm brings wet weather to the region all day Saturday and into the evening.

Ventura County experiences heavy rain in the morning. By the afternoon, the heavy rain shifts to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"The low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska is really helping stream this moisture up across California," National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Thompson said. "You might have heard the term, 'the Atmospheric River.' That's what this is. And, so, you have these sort of patterns set up -- gets you rain all up and down the state of California."

This storm system will bring one to three inches of rain to San Luis Obispo County, a quarter to an inch of rain to Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, with the mountains areas getting even more.

Another storm is expected Sunday night through Monday morning.