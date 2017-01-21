Storm Prompts Evacuation Warnings For Parts Of South Coast

The storm hitting the Central and South Coasts Sunday is prompting some flooding concerns in burn area.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted in Santa Barbara County between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Ventura County between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Two to four inches of rain is possible in coastal and inland areas, with higher amounts in foothills and mountains.

An evacuation warning has been issued in Santa Barbara County for areas burned in the Sherpa Fire including El Capitan Canyon, El Capitan Ranch, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Refugio Canyon, Canada Venadito Canyon, and Las Flores Canyon. The warning is in place for Sunday beginning at 4 a.m.

There are scattered ranches and homes in the sparsely populated area.

Meanwhile, a voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Camarillo Springs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In the wake of the 2013 Springs Brush Fire, debris slides destroyed, or damaged a dozen homes in the neighborhood. Since then, a major project was done to channel debris away from homes.

A Red Cross shelter will be available at the Leisure World Camarillo Recreation Center for people who decide to evacuate.