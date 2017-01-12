Storm Prompts Emergency Repairs For Some South Coast Highways

The latest storm created some locally heavy rainfall on the South Coast at times, and caused some road damage requiring emergency repairs. Parts of Highway 101 between Carpinteria Creek, and Linden Avenue in Carpinteria were damaged.

The northbound 101’s slow lane in that area will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for emergency repairs. It’s expected the work will create some traffic delays through the area.

Meanwhile, a section of Highway 118 has also been damaged by recent rainfall, and will need emergency repairs. Severe erosion undermined the shoulder of a section of the highway west of Moorpark from Sand Canyon Road to Balcom Canyon Road. Starting next week, one of the two lanes will be shut down for emergency work, and traffic through the area will be one-way only, on a controlled basis. The week will take at least several days, with work occurring between 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. daily on weekdays. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes between Ventura and the Moorpark area, because delays could be lengthy.