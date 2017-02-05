Storm Heads to South, Central Coasts

Wet weather is on its way to the South and Central Coasts.

The National Weather Service said a storm may arrive on the Central Coast on Sunday evening and then spread southward to the South Coast overnight. Rain, along with gusty winds, will continue through Monday morning, and then it will turn into showers for the afternoon and evening. Wet weather could linger into Tuesday.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to one-and-a-half inches, with higher amounts in the foothills and mountains. Snow levels will drop to between 6,000 and 7,000 feet.

There is a potential for flash flooding and debris flows in the recent burn areas.

Another storm system could arrive by Thursday night.