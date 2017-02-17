Storm Causes Street Closures, Downs Trees, Knocks Out Power In Parts Of Central and South Coasts

By 59 minutes ago
  • The storm knocked down some huge trees on Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara Friday
    The storm knocked down some huge trees on Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara Friday
    (Photo by John Palminteri)

The storm caused localized flooding, and scattered power outages in a number of areas on the Central and South Coasts.

In Santa Barbara, three apartment buildings on the 3400 block of Richland Drive had to be evacuated after a retaining wall behind them failed. Santa Barbara Airport had to shut down operations at around 4 p.m. Friday after a section of its main runway flooded.

In Ventura County, sections of the Casitas Springs golf course are underwater, after the creek which runs through it overflowed its banks. But, the good news for Casitas Springs residents is that there was no flooding, or mudslides from the mountains just above the community.  The 2013 Springs Brush fire stripped those mountainsides, causing leading to flooding which destroyed, or damaged about a dozen homes in the community.

Related Content

Cracks On Support Wall Force Closure Of Busy South Coast Road

By Jan 31, 2017

A section of Cathedral Oaks Road near Winchester Canyon is closed and a detour is now in place, after cracks were seen in a major support wall.

Officials with the city of Goleta say they see a bulge in wall as well.