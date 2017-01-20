Storm Causes Slides, And Some Evacuations On Central, South Coasts

Besides the major Gaviota flooding, the storm caused minor slides, street flooding, and a few evacuations in some other Central and South Coast communities.

In Santa Barbara, some mudslides on hills behind apartment complexes on Broadmoor Plaza, and Richland Drive prompted precautionary evacuations of some apartments. No one was hurt, and the damage was reported to be minor.

On the Central Coast, occupants of the Sycamore Springs Resort in Avila Beach were evacuated because water from nearby San Luis Obispo Creek was close to some of the buildings. The resort has been shut down at least through the end of the weekend due to the flooding in the area.