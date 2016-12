The storm which hit the Central and South Coasts as predicted by forecasters delivered substantial rain to the region, with many coastal areas getting more than an inch of rain, and some inland areas topping two inches.

Santa Barbara had 1.3” of rain, Ventura .95”, Ojai 1.75”, and Simi Valley 1.25”

Some of the heaviest rainfall was on the Central Coast, where Nipomo had 2.29”, Los Alamos 1.10”, and San Marcos Pass 2.06”. No major flooding problems were reported in the region.