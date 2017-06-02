State Senate Passes Bill By South Coast Legislator To Offer Pro-Choice License Plates

A bill by a South Coast legislator intended to raise money for women’s health services has passed a key milestone in Sacramento.

The State Senate passed SB 309, which would establish pro-choice license plates in California, with profits going to reproductive health care services in the state. Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara proposed the legislation after the federal government threatened to cut funding for women’s health services.

Jackson says the “California Trusts Women” license plates would not only raise money for reproductive health services, they would be a way for people to show their opposition to changes in federal policies on abortion.

The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.