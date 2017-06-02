State Senate Passes Bill By South Coast Legislator To Offer Pro-Choice License Plates

By 24 minutes ago

A bill by a South Coast legislator intended to raise money for women’s health services has passed a key milestone in Sacramento.

The State Senate passed SB 309, which would establish pro-choice license plates in California, with profits going to reproductive health care services in the state. Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara proposed the legislation after the federal government threatened to cut funding for women’s health services.

Jackson says the “California Trusts Women” license plates would not only raise money for reproductive health services, they would be a way for people to show their opposition to changes in federal policies on abortion.

The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.

hannah-beth jackson

Related Content

Santa Senator From Santa Barbara County Introduces Bill To Create More Affordable Senior Housing

By Mar 29, 2017

A State Senator representing much of the Central and South Coasts introduced legislation intended to help create more affordable housing for seniors.

SB 62 by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara would create an Affordable Senior Housing Program. The program would work through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to help with issues like location, funding, and permitting.

Jackson says the legislation was inspired by a unique senior housing project developed as a private-public partnership in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara State Senator's Bill Targeting Gender Discrimination In Education On Governor's Desk

By Aug 24, 2016

A proposed new law by a state senator from Santa Barbara intended to battle gender discrimination in education has been passed by the state legislature, and is now on the governor’s desk awaiting his consideration.

SB 1375 would require than any school which receives federal funding post information on Title IX on its website, including student rights and school responsibilities. Title IX is the more than four decade old federal law which bans gender discrimination in education.

The legislation was authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara.