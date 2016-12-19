State Grants Scenic Highway Status To Section Of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

A scenic chunk of Santa Barbara County coastline is getting some additional protection, thanks to a special designation from the state.

The State Department of Transportation has added State Scenic Highway status to a 21 mile stretch of Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast. The designation extends from the western side of Goleta to the Highway 101-Highway 1 interchange.

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr, and the county have been working with the state to try to get the designation. The status adds conservation measures to the state highway corridor.