State Annouces New Regulations On Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Day Care Centers, Schools

Agricultural pesticide use near schools has been a major concern on the Central and South Coasts for years.

Now, the state has announced some new regulations to improve safety. One of the biggest rules bans most application of pesticides within a quarter mile of licensed day care, and K-12 schools during school days. It also requires growers to provide schools and the county agricultural commissioner’s office with annual notification of spraying plans.

Many counties like Ventura County already have their own regulation. The new state rules which take effect January 1st provide uniform regulations statewide.

The regulations developed by the State Department of Pesticide regulation follow a series of 18 public workshops and hearings to gather input from the public, and the ag industry.

pesticides

