Spring Storm Hits South, Central Coasts This Weekend

The month of May is usually warm and dry but not this weekend.

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is hitting the South and Central Coasts.

"We have a cold storm system that's moving into the region today [Saturday], and that will bring periods of light rain, patchy drizzle to most coastal/valley areas," said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall. "As this cold air pushes in later today [Saturday], we will see the potential for the heavier rain with this system to start to develop as well as the possibility of isolated thunderstorms."

He says the bulk of the rain will occur between Saturday afternoon and Sunday night. Forecasters expect the storm to bring just a tenth to quarter of an inch of rain to the Central Coast, a quarter to a half inch to the South Coast and a half inch to an inch to the mountains. The heaviest rain will be in Ventura County.

Temperatures are cool for this time of year, with highs only getting into the 50s and 60s. There is also gusty winds and high surf, with advisories for the Ventura County Coast and the Santa Barbara County Central Coast.