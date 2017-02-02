Spouse Of Police Officer Who Died In Ventura County Traffic Collision Arrested On Multiple Charges

By 5 hours ago

A New Year’s Day traffic collision in Ventura County which left an off-duty police officer dead has taken another tragic twist.

Following a month long investigation, Simi Valley Police arrested the officer’s spouse on multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter. Los Angeles Police officer Heather Monroe died when the car she was in hit another vehicle at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Cochran Street, a crash which also injured an UBER driver and that driver’s passenger.

Simi Valley Police say they arrested Alayna Monroe, Heather’s spouse, who they say was driving at the time of the crash.

Investigators say in addition to the vehicular manslaughter charge, the 25 year old Simi Valley woman was arrested on two other counts related to driving under the influence and causing an accident injuring others.

